A Movement Is Growing To Enter An Anti-Putin Song In The Eurovision Song Contest

An online petition that hopes to nominate an anti-Putin song for the Europe-wide song contest is gaining traction, according to Eurovision Times.



The song, titled “Nash Durdom Golosuet Za Putina” (Наш Дурдом голосует за путина ) loosely translates as “Our Vote for Putin’s Madhouse.”

AFP reports the video appeared on YouTube in October, quickly becoming an underground hit. Here’s a sample lyric: “Our madhouse votes for Putin / Our madhouse will be glad to have Putin.”

For those unaware, the Eurovision song contest is a song contest that produces some of the biggest (and strangest) rivalries in Europe — check out this scene from last year’s event. There are now over 5,000 names on the petition but, as Eurovision Times notes, it is extremely unlikely that the video will be allowed to enter the competition.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

