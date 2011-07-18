Move Over, Obama Girl: Putin's Girl Army Wants To Put Him Back In The Kremlin

Gus Lubin

In the growing popular movement to put Vladimir Putin back in the Kremlin in 2012, one faction will be very popular (via Telegraph).

“Putin’s Army” is a group on a Russian social networking — vkontakte.ru/armiaputina — that invites girls to “tear their clothes off” in support of the former president. Participants will also be entered in an iPad 2 raffle.

No one knows who organised this campaign. It was launched by the following video :

