Putin Ditches Car, Security, Takes Long Walk Following Funeral Of Judo Coach

Russian President Vladimir Putin is known for his rugged spirit and unflinching exterior.

But he was so overcome following the funeral of his personal judo coach Anatoly Rachlin that he forcefully pushed past his car and security and went for a lone walk, reports Russia Today.

The tension is palpable as he tells his security to give him space.

Even though it is undoubtedly staged to an extent, like most of Putin’s public outings, this manufactured moment is still imbued with the feeling of losing a teacher.

This is what it looks like when a former KGB colonel grieves for a lost friend.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.