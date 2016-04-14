Putin's reaction when he was asked whether he would save the Turkish PM from drowning is amazing

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the middle of his annual question and answer session and just gave a very cheeky response to a question about the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey.

Putin was asked by a 12-year-old whether he would save Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko or Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan if they were drowning.

This is the reaction Putin gave before responding “If someone decides to drown, I can’t save them.”

Pro-Russia separatists backed by Russia are currently engaged in a civil war against the Ukrainian Government — and the Telegraph have described

Poroshenko as Putin’s “arch rival.”

The relationship between Putin and Erdoğan has been deteriorating ever since Turkey shot down a Russian military jet that entered its airspace in November.

The question and answer session Putin is taking part in, is a call-in show called “Direct Line to the nation,” that he hosts each year. It’s a high production value event that received three million questions and lasted for almost four hours last year.

