Putin Named Russia's 'Man Of The Year' 15th Time In A Row

Vladimir Putin has been named Russia’s “Man Of The Year” for the 15th time in a row, Interfax news agency reports.

The Russian president won by a landslide, claiming 68% of votes. The runner-up got only 4% of votes. The poll was conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation and included 1,500 respondents in 43 regions of Russia, according to Interfax.

The propaganda channel Russia Today said of the poll: “The public affirmation about Vladimir Putin’s major role in the life of the country looks even more decisive considering researchers within the same poll asked who among scientists and artists was worthy of the mantle. Some 75 per cent of Russians said they had no answer to this question.”

RT also notes that Putin’s approval rating reached a record high this year.

Meanwhile, the Russian economy is in crisis as oil and the rouble crash.

Putin invaded the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea in March and blamed Ukraine for a commercial airline crash in July that was caused by Russian-backed rebels mistakenly shooting down the plane.

Putin has won the “Man Of The Year” title every year since he rose to power in 1999, when he was appointed prime minister.

RT cites an earlier interview with Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov in which he says people’s love for Putin is a manifestation of their love for Russia.

