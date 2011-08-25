The US Embassy In Moscow Thinks Putin Is Lazy

An interesting tidbit we discovered when reading WikiLeak‘s cable drop.



Despite Vladimir Putin‘s tough man image, apparent desire for power and incessant publicity stunts, a cable from the US Embassy in Moscow instead describes the Russian Prime Minister as being, well…kinda lazy.

The cable, apparently sent in 2009 and titled “QUESTIONING PUTIN’S WORK ETHIC“, says Putin has “lost his edge” and he is often “working from home” and letting his deputies run his office.

Here’s the summary from the cable:

rumours about Prime Minister Putin’s disengagement from his duties have proliferated in Moscow, suggesting that he has lost his “edge” in making critical decisions on measures linked to the economic crisis. Putin has reportedly been “working from home” on many issues, leaving much of the running of the government to his deputies, particularly First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov. While some here see Putin’s withdrawal as increasing the odds that he might step down from office, most continue to emphasise his centrality in the political constellation, with his hands-off behaviour reflecting the lack of an acceptable compromise amongst the Kremlin elite on difficult economic issues.

