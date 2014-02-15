Vladimir Putin Eats Brownies And Drinks Wine In Visit To US Olympic Headquarters In Sochi

Vladimir Putin ate brownies and drank wine in a quick visit to the Team USA headquarters in Sochi on Friday.

USA Today reports that the reception was quickly arranged after Putin asked to stop by on Thursday.

A number of U.S. Olympic Committee members were there, in addition to some IOC members and American athletes.

From USA Today:

“Hours before he arrived, members of his security detail arrived at USA House to approve of the preparations. The head of Putin’s security even tasted the drinks that were to be used — red and white wine, Budweiser beer and water — and sampled the brownies.”

It looked like a casual visit based on the tweets from startled athletes and media members.







