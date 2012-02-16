This Fake Video Of Putin On Trial Has Got Over 2 Million Views On YouTube

A doctored video of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on trial for terrorism charges has got over 2 million pageviews in just 2 days.



The video ironically features Putin’s face superimposed on jailed oligarch and Putin-critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. It was uploaded by the YouTube account LancelotChannel.

Despite widespread protests, Putin is widely expected to win next month’s Russian Presidential election, returning to the office he left 4 years ago.

WATCH (video and subtitles via the Guardian):



