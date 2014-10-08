All Of Russia Is Snapping Up Putin-Themed Sweatshirts On His Birthday

While Russian president Vladamir Putin celebrates his 62nd birthday with a trip to the Siberian forests, Russian designers our honouring their leader’s big day with a new collection of sweatshirts featuring images of the president in sunglasses.

A collection of Putin T-shirts were launched in the summer, but now Russians have a warmer version to add to their wardrobe.

Souvenirs and slogans featuring the Russian president have become hot items this year, according to the Associated Press.

