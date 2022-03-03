Putin tells Russians the brutal and poorly planned war on Ukraine is going ‘according to plan’

A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. AP Photo/Marienko Andrew

One week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine, he has said the war is going “according to plan.”

According to a Kremlin statement obtained by Reuters, Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that Russia’s goals in Ukraine will be “fulfilled” and that the war is going “according to plan.”

Evidence on the ground, however, has suggested otherwise — that the war has been poorly planned and brutal in its nature.

Russian forces on Wednesday captured Kherson, the first major city to be seized by Putin’s army since the invasion began on February 24.

A 40-mile (64km)-long convoy of Russian military vehicles appears to have stalled on its way to Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv, and videos have surfaced showing vehicles abandoned on the sides of the roads by Russian forces.

And in Russian schools, children were ordered to watch a broadcast on the “necessity” of a “liberation mission” in Ukraine, the latest in a series of baseless pretext justifications that Russian officials repeatedly gave leading up to the invasion.

Meanwhile, the West has united in its response toward Putin, leading to costly sanctions and other punishments as a means to try and strangle the Russian economy.

But, despite an early show of fierce Ukrainian resistance, experts have warned that the fight is far from over.

“Ukraine’s military has performed rly well, but I think we’re going to see a different Russian approach moving forward,” Michael Kofman, the Russia expert at CNA, tweeted Monday.

And Western officials have warned that Russia’s lack of anticipated progress in Ukraine thus far could lead to Putin’s decision to launch a more aggressive approach.