Putin spokesman denies rumour that he had a baby with his gymnast girlfriend

Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Russian gymnasts Alina Kabayeva during a meeting with candidates to the Russian Olympic team for Summer Olympics 2004 at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, March 10, 2004.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov denied the rumour that the 62-year-old leader is welcoming the birth of a child with his gymnast girlfriend amid the president’s disappearance for the last 8 days.

“The information on the birth of a baby by Putin is untrue,” Peskov told Forbes Russia.

Reuters Russian world champion Alina Kabaeva performs with the ball during the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Madrid October 20, 2001.

In 2013, Putin announced in a live broadcast that he would divorce his wife Lyudmila after 29 years of marriage.

Shortly after, he reportedly began dating Russian gymnast Alina Kabayeva, 32, who was born the same year he married Lyudmila.

According to Swiss broadcaster RSI News, Kabayeva and Putin are in Ticino, Switzerland because former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi recommended the Swiss hospital of Sorengo.

“The Russian pair have reserved two rooms at the hospital of Sorengo, one for childbirth and a second for family and bodyguards. The rooms have been occupied for a few days, since the beginning of the week,” RSI News reports.

The rumour stems from Putin’s mysterious absence after cancelling two meetings; one in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and in Moscow with a delegation from the Georgian separatist region of South Ossetia, Reuters reports.

Putin has been out of sight for the last eight days and was last seen on March 5 with the Italian prime minister. Putin is to meet with the president of Kyrgyzstan early next week, the Associated Press reports, citing the Kremlin.



