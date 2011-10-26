Putin Will Build A Road To His favourite Ski Resort, Even If It Destroys A Heritage Site

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UNESCO and environmentalists are up in arms over a plan to build a paved road through a world heritage site en route to one of Vladimir Putin’s favourite ski resorts.The Moscow Times reports that the road is set to pass through Western Caucasus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Towards the end of the road is the Lunnaya Polyana ski resort, a favourite spot of Putin, who takes time out from government duties to enjoy the slopes.



In 2008, Putin reportedly had a luxury log cabin built at the resort for his pleasure, though officially it is referred to as a research centre. At that time the attempted construction of a paved road began, but was called off after environmentalists protested.

However, it now appears that a road will be built through the protected site. Opponents of the project have noted that an unpaved road already exists through the site, but that doesn’t exactly provide travel in comfort.

The moral of the story? Don’t try and stop Putin from skiing.

To read more from the Moscow Times click here>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.