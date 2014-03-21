The New TIME Depicts Putin As Angry Land, And The Economist Placed Putin Shirtless On A Tank

Amid Moscow’s invasion in Crimea and increasingly hostile rhetoric from Putin himself, the premier weekly magazines in the West have some vivid new covers.
Here’s TIME:
The new cover of the Economist has Russian President Vladimir Putin, shirtless, riding on a tank into “the new world order.”
This week’s issue also has a story titled, ” Putin’s project: What sort of Messianism?“. Where Time is a bit more meta, The Economist cover sums it up with straightforward imagery:
