Amazing Video Shows Ice Hockey Players Going Very Easy On Putin

REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an invitational ice hockey match in Sochi May 10, 2014.





Russian President Vladimir Putin suited up this weekend in an amateur ice hockey league series in Sochi, Russia, scoring a curious number of goals and assists in a lopsided victory, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In a video showcasing the 61-year-old’s goals, it’s clear the opposing players weren’t doing such a great job of blocking him even though the match featured former NHL stars Pavel Bure and Alexei Kasatonov.

“Putin scored a few impressive goals … but it seemed that most defenders were keen to let him skate around unimpeded,” reported USA Today.

As these GIFs show, the defenders don’t seem to rush up to cover Putin, wearing a red jersey and the number 11, as he approaches the net.

The May 10 match was the final game between amateur teams of the Night Hockey League, concluding a tournament created by Putin in 2002, according to the Russian news agency Itar-Tass. Despite the lopsided score, Putin seemed humble in his victory.

“There are no winners or losers here. This is a friendly game. It’s a show and everyone enjoyed it,” he said, as reported by Itar-Tass.

A Russian state-run TV channel switched immediately from news of violence in Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces to a segment about Putin’s success on the ice. The news segment informed watchers that Putin’s hockey team won decisively by a score of 21-4.

The blow-out, which included six goals and five assists for Putin, is “a lopsided victory by usual hockey standards, but not uncommon for Mr. Putin’s team, which is known for trouncing its opponents,” WSJ reported.

You can watch the full video from RT below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.