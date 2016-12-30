Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats in response to sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not expel any American diplomats from Russia in response to new US sanctions leveled against the Kremlin for cyberattacks designed to interfere with the US presidential election.

Thirty-five Russian diplomats have been given three days to leave the US.

The Kremlin earlier said the US “will receive an answer” if it took new punitive actions against Russia. The Obama administration indicated shortly after the election that it would hold Russia accountable for cyberattacks that attempted to interfere with the US election process.

