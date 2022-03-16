Putin says Russia must undergo a ‘self-cleansing of society’ to purge ‘bastards and traitors’ as thousands flee the country

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) All-Russian Public Organization at Moscow’s Kremlin. Photo by Alexei NikolskyTASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia must undergo a “self-cleansing of society,” Wednesday.

He said doing so will “strengthen our country, our solidarity, togetherness.”

Thousands of civilians have reportedly fled the Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech Wednesday that Russia should undergo a “self-cleaning of society” to get rid of the “bastards and traitors” as thousands of Russians try to flee the country amid its invasion into Ukraine.

“The collective West is attempting to splinter our society,” Putin said in a video address shared on Twitter. “Speculating on military losses, on socio-economic effects of sanctions, in order to provoke a people’s rebellion in Russia.”

“But any people, the Russian people especially, are able to distinguish true patriots from bastards and traitors, and will ‘spit them out,'” he said of those who do not back the Kremlin.

“I am certain that this necessary and natural self-cleaning of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, togetherness, and our readiness to answer any calls to action,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Russians are attempting to flee the country following Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Several Russians told Insider that they had fled their hometowns for neighboring countries over fears of martial law, border closures, detention, and economic hardships.

Some feared they would be detained over their opposing views of the war, as a new law makes it illegal to spread false information about the Russian military, call for the end of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, or support sanctions against Russia.

Nearly 15,000 people across Russia have been detained since the start of the invasion into Ukraine, according to data from the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

Translations by Nikita Angarski.