Putin announced that Russia approved a COVID-19 vaccine — and gave it to his daughter — despite serious concerns over its safety

Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during the State Awards Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had approved a COVID-19 vaccine, the world’s first.

‘I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,’ Putin said on Tuesday.

The move has raised concerns because it has not yet undergone Phase III trials, which are considered essential to guarantee the safety of a vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his government has approved the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, and even given his daughter a shot of the treatment, despite concerns that the product has not been properly tested.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” Putin said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

He said he hoped Russia would soon start mass-producing the vaccine, and added that one of his two daughters had been given the treatment.

The Russian health ministry’s move to roll out the so-called Gamaleya vaccine as quickly as possible has raised concerns because it has not yet undergone Phase III trials, which are considered essential to guarantee the safety of a vaccine.

