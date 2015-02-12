Here's Putin rubbing his hands together after addressing Ukraine's president at peace talks

AP Poroshenko and Putin shake hands.

Ukrainian President Poroshenko and his Russian counterpart reluctantly shook hands before sitting together with Germany’s Merkel and France’s Hollande to broker a deal on Ukraine in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday.

Since the fight began 10 months ago in east Ukraine, more than 5,400 people have died according to the United Nations. Ukraine blames Russia for the conflict after annexing the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea last March.

All the while, Putin continues to deny arming pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine or sending in Russian troops.

Western leaders have demanded the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine as well as respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory.

Germany’s Merkel makes the introduction after Putin arrives and speaks briefly with Hollande and the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Handout ./REUTERS Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (2nd L), Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko (R), Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel (4th R) and France’s President Francois Hollande (3rd R) attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, with Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko (L) seen nearby, in Minsk, February 11, 2015.

And it seems clear that Putin is enjoying the awkward atmosphere created by Russia’s aggression.

Here is a video of the full interaction:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

All things considered, Putin is looking comfortable as Poroshenko has to watch his own back:

Vasily Fedosenko/REUTERS Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko (L) looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) after a meeting in Minsk, February 11, 2015. The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine were due to attend a peace summit on Wednesday, but Ukraine’s pro-Moscow separatists diminished the chance of a deal by launching some of the war’s worst fighting in an assault on a government garrison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.