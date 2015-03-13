Putin reportedly reappears!

Amid rumours that RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s health has deteriorated, Russian state television released footage of the 62-year-old leader meeting with Supreme Court chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev on Friday.

The latest Kremlin statement and footage comes after Putin’s rare absence from the public eye for more than a week. Putin’s last appearance was on March 5 with the Italian prime minister.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will meet with the president of Kyrgyzstan early next week, the Associated Press reports.

Here’s a glimpse of the Twitter reaction:

Putin is heading to Saint Petersburg on Monday for a meeting with the Kyrgyz President. -Meanwhile in Ukrainian media Putin is still dead.

— Yury Barmin (@yurybarmin) March 13, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.