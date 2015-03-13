Putin reportedly reappears!

Amid rumours that RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s health has deteriorated, Russian state television released footage of the 62-year-old leader meeting with Supreme Court chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev on Friday.
The latest Kremlin statement and footage comes after Putin’s rare absence from the public eye for more than a week. Putin’s last appearance was on March 5 with the Italian prime minister.
According to the Kremlin, Putin will meet with the president of Kyrgyzstan early next week, the Associated Press reports.
Here’s a glimpse of the Twitter reaction:
Putin reappears! http://t.co/aBW49LkbBY pic.twitter.com/uwmvcKLacY
— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 13, 2015
Putin’s back! (Insert governor/judge as necessary). Via @Fake_MIDRF pic.twitter.com/LdCUbgNA3m
— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 13, 2015
Putin is heading to Saint Petersburg on Monday for a meeting with the Kyrgyz President. -Meanwhile in Ukrainian media Putin is still dead.
— Yury Barmin (@yurybarmin) March 13, 2015
