Putin Makes Russian Politicians Pay To Put Up Statue Of His Authoritarian Idol

Photo: Kremlin.ru and Wikimedia Commons

Vladimir Putin has told Russian cabinet ministers that they have to donate to help him build a statue of his idol, Pyotr Stolypin, reports The Guardian.”Members of the cabinet, and not only members of the cabinet, will have to direct at least a month’s salary to the Stolypin monument,” the prime minister told a meeting devoted to preparations for the 150th anniversary of the Tsarist-era statesman.



Stolypin, pictured right with fascinating facial hair, served as prime minister for five years and survived many assassination attempts, though not the last one in 2011. He had been largely forgotten for the last 100 years, notes Miriam Elder over at Globalpost, but Putin seems to have made him his latest idol.

Notably, in years fraught with terrorism he executed hundreds of people, and the noose became known as “Stolypin’s necktie”.

Political analyst Stanislav Belkovsky tells The Guardian, “In Putin’s mind he has become a successful Stolypin who avoided any uprising and ensured a level of stability and a strong state.

“But that interpretation ignores the fact that monstrous corruption has flourished under Putin, and the state machine has run out of control.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.