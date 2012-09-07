Vladimir Putin Plays With An Octopus

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin added guiding Siberian white cranes to his long list of macho man stunts. Now, he can add playing with octopuses to the list too.



In a tour of a new aquarium being built in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok ahead of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit, Putin grabbed ahold of an octopus, but not before making sure his suit cuffs stayed dry.

WATCH:

The new aquarium is just part of a $20 billion revamping of Russia’s largest Pacific port in preparation for the summit, where Putin and Russia hope to court the Asian market and increase trading partnerships. With Russia’s vast oil and natural gas resources, and Asia’s continued growth and energy needs, the partnership seems a good match.

