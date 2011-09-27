President Putin And His Mysterious, Ever-Younger Face

One surprising result of Putin’s seemingly inevitable return to Presidential power is the return of rumours his ever-younger face.



Did Putin have plastic surgery? The Telegraph reports that the rumours first surfaced last year when he appeared in the UK with make up covering what appeared to be heavy bruising under his eyes.

While announcing his intention to return to the presidency on Saturday, many observers noted again that Putin’s face looked a little odd. A bit too smooth, and a little puffy?

New Times magazine asked four leading experts earlier this month “What has happened to Putin’s face?” – the conclusion was yes, he had gone under the knife.

If he looks like this now at the age of 58, we’re curious what he will look like in 2024 at the age of 72.

Check out for yourself.

2004:

Photo: AP

2011:

Photo: AP

