HOUSE OF THE DAY: Putin's Secret Billion Dollar Palace On The Black Sea

Photo: Ruleaks/Wikimedia Commons

The Russian Wikileaks has posted pictures of Vladimir Putin’s secret palace on the Black Sea. Soon after the pictures went up at ruleaks.net, the site was blocked by Russian authorities.A letter from Russian whistleblower claims the Prime Minister has been building a palace on the Black Sea since 2006 that has cost close to $1 billion. Dr. Sergey Kolesnikov accuses Putin of paying for the palace through bribery and theft.



Putin’s office maintains that he has nothing to do with this palace.

