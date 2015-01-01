PUTIN: 'The More Kindness And Love, The More Confident And Stronger We Will Be'

During his annual televised New Year’s Eve address, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again spoke about love.

“The more kindness and love there will be, the more confident and stronger we will be,” Putin told the Russian people, “and that means, we will definitely achieve success.”

“Love for one’s motherland is one of the most powerful, uplifting feelings,” Putin stated. “It was fully present during the fraternal support of the inhabitants of Crimea and Sevastopol, when they were determined to return to their native home.”

Putin’s reflections on love during this address draw similarities to an earlier speech from November when he stated: “love is the whole meaning of life, of being. Love of family, of children, and of the Motherland. It is such a multifaceted phenomenon that is the basis of all our actions.”

Additionally, although Putin didn’t directly address any of Russia’s current economic issues in his New Years address, he did say that in the upcoming year, “together we will solve a lot of problems” for the “sake of ourselves, for the sake of our children, for the sake of Russia.”

This speech marks the 15th anniversary of when Yeltsin first appointed Putin as acting president back on New Year’s Eve 1999.

Back then, during his first speech as acting president, Putin promised: “Freedom of speech. Freedom of conscience. Freedom of mass media. Property rights. These basic principles of the civilized society will be safe under the protection of the state.”

You can watch Putin’s brief New Year’s address here.

