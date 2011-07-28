Putin Weighing Return To The Russian Presidency

Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev after their meeting in the Gorki presidential residence

Photo: AP

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is considering running for president again, Reuters reports.A source tells Reuters that Putin is unhappy about Dmitry Medvedev‘s recent moves to assert his own authority, like calling for opening up the tightly crafted political system in Russia that Putin created.



The source added that “Putin has much more support from the people than Medvedev. Medvedev has overestimated his weight inside the system.”

Of course, few following the situation in Russia are likely to be surprised by the reports.

In embassy cables leaked by WikiLeaks last year, US ambassador John Beylre called Medvedev the “Robin to Putin’s Batman“, showing that it was Putin who called the shots.

Medvedev and Putin have stated that they will not run against each other, the AFP reports. Putin is Russia’s most popular politician, and he is expected to win a six-year term if he runs for president in 2012.

