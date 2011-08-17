PHOTOS: Putin And Medvedev Show Unity With Fishing Trip

Photo: kremlin.ru

Russian President Dimitri Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin — likely to be rivals in upcoming next year’s presidential election — has gone fishing together on the Volga River, according to the Kremlin.The trip was not announced but photos were released on the Kremlin’s website today.



The photos are the latest in a long line of publicity stunts from the Russian government (see most recently, Putin “discovering” ancient pots in Greece), yet the meaning of this one is more intriguing than most.

Perhaps designed to signal that there is no true rift between the master (Putin) and his protege (Medvedev), coincidentally the story comes out on the same day that the New York Times reports polls show a growing dissatisfaction with the Russian status quo.

