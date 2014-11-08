Putin Describes The 'Meaning Of Life'

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a quick break from politics in order to describe the ‘the meaning of life’ at the 15th Congress of the Russian Geographical Society.

“In general, love is the whole meaning of life, of being. Love of family, of children, and of the Motherland. It is such a multifaceted phenomenon that is the basis of all our actions,” he said in the conclusion of a speech at the event, reports RIA Novosti.

Additionally, he expressed his hope that the Russian Geographical Society might be able to “strengthen the love for the Fatherland,” according to RIA Novosti. (The words for ‘Fatherland’ and ‘Motherland’ are interchangeable synonyms in Russian.)

“[Love for the Fatherland] is exactly that most important task to which we must all strive towards, and I am absolutely convinced that success awaits us,” he told the RGS.

Putin is the chairman of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society.

(h/t Alec Luhn)

