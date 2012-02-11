Vladimir Putin Has Been Presented With Water From Antarctica's 'Alien' Lake Vostok

Photo: AP

Vladimir Putin has received a water from Antarctica’s so-called “alien” Lake Vostok, Reuters reports.Russian scientists had reached the lake last week after decades of drilling. It’s thought that the isolated, unique lake may present scientists with unique opportunities to understand how the earth evolved and if it could survive on other planets — amongst other theories.



In a televised event earlier today, it wasn’t clear if Prime Minister Putin understood the scope of the discovery. When Natural Resources Minister Yuri Trutnev presented Putin with a vial of the water, he asked “Well, did you drink the water?”

Flustered, Trutnev replied he had not, to which Putin responded, “Well it would have been interesting you know: dinosaurs drank it and Trutnev, a member of the Russian government, too.”

“I’d rather not join the dinosaurs for the time being,” Trutnev responded, the WSJ reports.

It is not known if Putin plans to drink the water himself.

