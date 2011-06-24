Putin Just Banned One Of Russia's Opposition Parties From The Next Big Election

The Russian government banned an opposition party from running in the December elections, according to The FT.



The Ministry of Justice refused to register Parnasuss, the political party of former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, to run in the parliamentary elections, effectively banning them from participating.

“It is clear that Putin has taken a decision not to allow our party to participate in the elections,” Kasyanov said.

The decision to not let Parnassus run in the elections comes less than a week after Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told The FT that he believes the whole of the political spectrum should be represented in the Duma, and that he would like to see more political competitiveness in Russia.

The FT argues that this decision is representative of Putin’s unwillingness to make the authoritarian politician system he built from 2000-2008 any more liberal.

