Putin fired more than 100,000 people

Vladimir Putin has fired 110,000 people.

The Russian president signed a decree two weeks ago that reduced the number of full-time staff in the interior ministry of Russia by about 10% — or 110,000 people.

Most of the cuts will be administrative staff. It will bring the total number of employees in the agency down to just above 1 million, according to CNN Money.

The interior ministry is in charge of the Russian police, paramilitary security forces, and road-traffic safety.

The interior ministry’s press service also told RIA Novosti that these reduction plans will affect the management structure at the regional level and higher, according to Lenta.Ru.

“The number of departments at the district level will remain unchanged — that is, precisely those who work directly ‘on the ground’ and interact directly with citizens,” the press service said.

Back in March, Putin signed three new decrees that slashed government salaries — including his own and that of prime minister Dmitry Medvedev — by 10% starting May 1.

Russia’s economy has been badly bruised over the last year, amid tumbling oil prices and Western sanctions over alleged meddling in Ukraine. Russia’s GDP has shrunk by 2.2% in 2015.

