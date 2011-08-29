Russian Anarchists Face 7 Years In Jail For Putin Gonorrhea Prank

Russian anarchists who placed Vladimir Putin, Dimitry Medvedev and other Russian politician’s faces on advertisements warning the dangers of gonorrhea might face seven years in jail, Novgaz.ru reports (in Russian).



The poster, for a hospital in Barnaul, Siberia, originally pictured gonorrhea, candida and ureaplasma as monsters and featured the tag line “do you need such companions?”. With the politicians’ faces, however, the poster took on new meaning.

Here’s a picture of the poster, via the anarchist site Anarhobarnual.org:

Photo: http://anarhobarnaul.org/

Police arrested Sergei Sundin, Sergei Daniel Malyshkin and Vitaly Leonov in February, reports the Moscow TImes. Searches of the suspects’ homes revealed masks, baseball bats and “extremist literature”, according to police.

If convicted of “hooliganism”, the three face 7 years in jail.

