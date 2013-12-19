Journalist Gives Vladimir Putin A Gift Of A Ridiculous Stuffed Animal In The Middle Of A Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding one of his big press conferences in Moscow today, and one of more than the 1,300 journalists in attendance just gave Putin an odd-looking gift.

Shaun Walker, Moscow correspondent for The Guardian tweeted: “Putin interrupts Q: “I want question from girl with a bear, that looks more interesting.” Girl: “Not a bear, it’s a yeti. A present for you.”

Here’s screenshot via Italian sports journalist Tancredi Palmeri:

More than 1,300 journalists were accredited Wednesday for President Vladimir Putin’s marathon press conference, the ninth such event over the three terms he has served as head of state.

The mood seems quite jovial — this journalist told the former KGB colonel that she loved him in a platonic way before asking him to pay more attention to print journalists:

Putin also said that “there is no successor” when asked about the No. 2 politician in Russia and his potential successor.

