Putin Plans A Massive Makeover Of The World's Most Popular Rifle

On a recent visit to Izhevsk, home of the Kalashnikov Corporation, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated his intent to see the fielding of an adequate upgrade to the AK-47 rifle, reports The Moscow Times.

Putin demands that these weapons “have both the required quality, and acceptable, economically justified prices.”

The company makes 95 per cent of the weapons afforded the Russian army, so Putin has right to be concerned.

He also had some fiery rhetoric to justify the upgrades and motivate workers.

“Our weapons of today and tomorrow must be better than those of our potential enemy,” Putin told workers of the Kalashnikov Corporation. “And what does that mean? [That means] firing range and precision.”

Moscow Times made note that Putin did not specify who that “enemy” would be, though the AK-47 is the world’s most popular weapon, and it’s only serious rival is the American M-series rifle.

If not a direct reference to the U.S., it could have just as likely been

a nod to the proxiesof the two rivals.

“To solve [their] tasks, land forces must possess a high fighting potential, mobility, coordination and, of course, be well-equipped with modern arsenals,” Putin said.

The president has allocated 16 per cent of Russia’s defence budget for updating the Kremlin’s weapons systems over the next 12 years — which comes to about 100 billion dollars.

Putin’s emphasis for the upgrades — which also contain several additions to Russia’s navy — has been projection and precision.

Historically, firing range and precision have been problematic with the Kalashnikov series. Effective at closer range, with a high calibre (7.62 mm) and a decent spread (not unlike that of the Thompson submachine gun), it’s that spread that becomes problematic when aiming at farther targets.

The whole system itself shakes as the round ignites and leaves the barrel. That shake adds to durability, but detracts from accuracy.

Notably, one of these updated rifles Putin orders may be the sleek, ultra cool looking AK-12 — slated to be finished testing by the end of this year.

