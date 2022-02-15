Putin baselessly claims ‘genocide’ is happening in areas of Ukraine controlled by Kremlin-backed rebels

- Putin on Tuesday baselessly claimed genocide is occurring in the Donbas.
- Russia has backed rebels in a war against Ukraine in the Donbas since 2014.
- The West is concerned Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday claimed, without evidence, that “genocide” is occurring in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, where Kremlin-backed rebels have been fighting a war with Ukrainian forces since 2014.
“In our view what is now happening in Donbas is genocide,” Putin said during a joint press conference in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, per BBC News. Similarly, Putin in December said the conflict in the Donbas “looks like genocide.”
Russia in 2014 justified its military intervention in Ukraine by claiming ethnic Russians were being threatened, assertions the US fervently rejected. “What’s happening there is not based on actual concern for Russian nationals or Russian speakers inside of Ukraine, but is based on Russia seeking, through force, to exert influence on a neighboring country. That is not how international law is supposed to operate,” President Barack Obama said of the situation in Ukraine at the time.
Putin’s comments on Tuesday came as Russia said that it was pulling back an unspecified number of its troops from Ukraine’s border — a claim met with extreme skepticism by Ukraine and the West.
Meanwhile, Russia’s parliament on Tuesday backed a resolution calling on Putin to formally recognize Donetsk and Luhansk — breakaway territories in the Donbas region on Russia’s border, whose fighters are supported by Moscow — as independent states.
If Putin recognized these territories as independent, it could open the door for Russia to annex them. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.
