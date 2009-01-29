Putin Calls For Less State Control Of Economy, More Openness

Once again, we’re using Twitter to follow along at Davos, where Vladimir Putin is currently presenting. His big ideas — which sound pretty rich coming from him — are that the states need to forget that more control of the economy, and he believes in more openness.



Also, he’s calling for a return to “equilibrium” in energy markets. AKA: He wants oil to be high again, like back in the good old days. We’ll find a full report of the presentation once its published.

(Here’s a live video)

Update (1:33 ET): Apparently he’s now going back and forth with Michael Dell, of all people, and Dell is trying to pitch Putin for business. Didn’t you just hear him Michael? he said he wants to see a smaller role for government in the economy.

