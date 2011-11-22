WOW: Putin Booed By Russian Martial Arts Fans

For anyone who’s been actively following Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming return to the Russian presidential office, the video below might come as a bit of a shock.



Prime Minister Putin stepped into the ring following a martial arts fight at the weekend in Olimpisky stadium in Moscow. The Russian leader, who by most measures still has a pretty amazing level of support in the country, was greeted by a wall of boos and jeers.

Miriam Elder at The Guardian writes that Russian authorities are suggesting that the boos were the result of drunken fans expressing their desire to get to the bathroom.

However anti-Kremlin bloggers such as Alexander Navelny have picked up on the video, calling it the “end of an era”.

Either way, it seems to be an unprecedented show of disrespect to Putin from a group that would probably be expected to support the Judo-loving leader.

WATCH:

