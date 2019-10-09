Putin had a forest photoshoot in Siberia for his birthday, and it's the most majestic propaganda you'll see today

Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / Kremlin / Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga.

Over the weekend, Russian president Vladimir Putin and his defence chief Sergey Shoigu took a relaxing hike through the Taiga woods, in Siberia.

Every year, the Kremlin releases Putin’s official vacation photos around the time of his birthday. H e turned 67 on October 7.

e turned 67 on October 7. The photos show him hiking, picking flowers and mushrooms, and admiring the view.

Russian president Vladimir Putin likes to recharge in nature. Photos released by the Kremlin on Monday, which is notorious for putting out propaganda on his behalf, attests to just that.

While in the past Putin’s official photos have featured him doing manly things like hunting or riding horseback shirtless, this is the second year that he was captured wandering through woods and mountains in Siberia.

In a video that was released with the photos, The Telegraph reported it appeared he was limping. He turned 67 on October 7.

Here are some of the best, if not entirely candid, photos of the Russian leader celebrating his birthday.

Putin’s love of nature is well-documented by the Russian media. So it made sense that he spent the weekend in the Taiga woods in Siberian mountains, before celebrating his 67th birthday.

On a video that was released with the photos, looking out over the region, Putin said, “We’ve climbed above the clouds.”

Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin / Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga

He was accompanied by a photographer, because of the serious photo opportunities. The Kremlin is well-known for releasing fawning propaganda.

It’s not easy to look comfortable lying on a rocky mountainside, 6,500 feet above sea level, but Putin does his very best.

Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin / Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia October 7, 2019.

Putin foraged for wildflowers and mushrooms. Here, he appears to admire some pine cones.

Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik/ Kremlin / Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga, Russia October 7, 2019.

Flowers in hand, Putin took a moment to look out wistfully over the mountainous region.

Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin / Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen during his holiday in the Siberian taiga.

Compared to some of Putin’s earlier vacation photo-spreads, where he shot at a grey whale with a crossbow, or collared a polar bear, this year’s outing was a little less heroic.

To match the gentle pace of this trip, Putin was equipped with binoculars and walking poles.

Putin was also accompanied by his defence chief Sergey Shoigu. Here, the Russian leaders admire some mushrooms they found. The Moscow Times reported that recent speculation says Shoigu, who is from the region, could be Russia’s next president.

Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin / REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu are seen during a holiday in the Siberian taiga,

Later the pair rested and had some tea. Last year, Putin celebrated his birthday with former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi, and he celebrated another birthday with China’s leader Xi Jinping, where they dined on sausages and vodka.

With Putin’s ratings sitting at the lowest they have been since 2001, it looks to be a long walk home. Luckily, he took with him a pine cone to remember his iconic mountainside wander, while Shoigu took a cowberry bush he plans to plant at his country home.

