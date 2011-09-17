VLADIMIR PUTIN: Berlusconi's Critics Are Just Jealous Of His Womanizing

Photo: AP

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has defended embattled Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi at an international investment forum in Sochi, a Russian city on the Black sea coast, AFP reports.Putin was reported to tell an audience:



“However much they nag Signor Berlusconi for his special attitude to the beautiful sex, and by the way they nag him mainly because of jealousy, he has shown himself as a responsible statesman.”

Some may disagree with that last statement.

