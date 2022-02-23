Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military assault against Ukraine in surprise speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine on Monday. Alexei Nikolsky/Associated Press

Putin announced Russia forces were launching an offensive against Ukraine in a video that aired early on Thursday morning in Russia.

There were reports of explosions shortly after the announcement was made, including in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine in a video that aired early on Thursday morning in Russia.

Putin said Russia had decided to launch a “special military action” against Ukraine, with reports of explosions and flares coming minutes afterwards in Ukraine — including in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. The state-run Russian RIA news agency said the offensive would begin in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine, also claiming that Putin does not have plans to occupy Ukraine.

Russia has effectively declared war on Ukraine.

Russia for months denied plans to invade Ukraine, even as it amassed tens of thousands of troops along the border.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Monday has sent shockwaves through Europe and the wider world, while threatening to destabilize the surrounding region and rock global markets.

This article is breaking and will continue to be updated.