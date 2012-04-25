rumour: Putin's Alleged Affair With Ex-Spy Anna Chapman Is Why We Never See His Wife

Photo: AP/Wikimedia Commons

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have had an affair with sexy former Kremlin spy Anna Chapman, the latest in a series of rumours about Putin’s numerous affairs, The Daily Mail reports.Putin’s philandering has apparently gotten so bad that many are blaming it for the disappearance of his wife of 29 years, Lyudmila Putina, from the spotlight. Putin, 59, has been photographed just twice with his wife in the last two years, according to the New York Post.



Last year reports surfaced that suggested that Putin had put his long suffering wife in a mental hospital, so that he could focus on his two younger lovers — former gymnast Alina Kabaeva and his personal photographer Yana Lapikova.

The Kremlin has refuted all allegations of infidelity, despite reports from his time as a spy in Germany that said he was a ‘philanderer and a wifebeater’.

But there are may be plausible reasons for Putina’s absence from her husband’s side. Putin is fiercely protective of his family’s privacy. Family portraits and photographs of his daughters, Maria, 26, and Yekaterina, 25, have never been published by the Russian media.

Russia’s conservative society may also be to blame. “It’s our mentality about the role of women, unfortunately,” sociologist Olga Kryshtranovkaya told The Times of London. “Our First Lady has practically always been a housewife who looked after the children and didn’t invite herself into politics,” prompting claims that Putina is in fact “locked away” in a mansion on the Estonian border.

