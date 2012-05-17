Putin Is Reportedly Not Worried About An Iranian Nuclear Bomb Because 'The Israelis Will Take Care Of It'

Photo: AP

“I, you — we can sell everything, even if we are worried by an Iranian nuclear bomb. Because at the end of the day, the Israelis will take care of it.”This was part of a conversation between former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aznar told reporters at the Jerusalem centre for Public Affairs on Wednesday, The Times of Israel reports.



The talk allegedly took place after Russia announced a deal to provide Iran with at least five S300 surface-to-air missile systems in 2007 (it backtracked in 2010).

Aznar, a staunch and outspoken supporter of Israel and founder of Friends of Israel initiative, was entreating Putin to cancel the deal, according to The Jerusalem Post. The Kremlin has not commented on the claims.

Aznar, who was president of Spain from 1996 to 2004, also told reporters that in a conversation with Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei in 2000, the Ayatollah was committed to Iranian self-dependency, which is why Iran wanted to develop its own nuclear capabilities, rather than buy them from North Korea or Pakistan.

Aznar also quoted Khamenei as saying Israel was “a historic cancer and an anomaly condemned to disappear.” He added that “an open confrontation with Israel and the U.S. was inevitable,” and that “he was working for Iran to prevail in such a confrontation.”

