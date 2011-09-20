Actually, Putin Isn't Going To Be Russian President Again

Sources tell Bloomberg that Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will not contest next year’s presidential election.



Instead, his protege and sometime rival Dimitry Medvedev is likely to run.

The news comes from an advisor to the premier’s party, Mikhail Vinogradov.

“Putin is strengthening his right to rule without a formal status as president or prime minister so he can dodge problems as a leader of a popular front and simply as a leader of the nation,” Vinogradov, head of the Petersburg Politics Foundation research group and member of an advisory board at Putin’s United Russia party, said today in an interview with Bloomberg.

The news is somewhat curious considering Putin’s widespread popularity and clear desire for power. But it appears that Putin, who has formed an informal movement, the All-Russia People’s Front, after his official party, United Russia, saw it’s support dwindle, might have realised something important…

He doesn’t need to be President to control Russia.

In fact, being President is a huge hassle that he just doesn’t need to deal with. Instead, he can just run the country how he likes, never worrying about elections or anything like that.

So long Russian democracy?

Read more details at Bloomberg >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.