Putin Accuses NATO Of Being In Libya For Oil And Trying To Bomb "The Mice" Out Of Qaddafi's Palaces

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin says that NATO is in Libya for oil and has gone beyond it’s mandate.



“Libya has the biggest oil resources in Africa and the fourth largest gas resources. It raises the question: isn’t this the main object of interest to those operating there,” said Putin (via Ria Novosti).

Putin also suggested NATO forces had gone beyond their mandate in Libya, and that they should not be targeting Qaddafi.

“What kind of no-fly zone is this if they are striking palaces every night? What do they need to bomb palaces for? To drive out the mice?” said Putin.

Putin’s comments come less than a week after he mocked the U.S. for its handling of the dollar, calling U.S. monetary policy “hooliganism.”

Putin may be preparing to run for President against his handpicked successor, Dmitri Medvedev.

