Putin's $51 billion Sochi plan blew up in his face

It’s been one year since the beginning of the Sochi Winter games, the most expensive Olympics of all time. President Vladimir Putin assured Russians that the $US51 billion dollar price tag would be picked-up by private investors.

Two key investors have gotten rid of properties that cost the equivalent of about three billion U.S. dollars, which means Russian taxpayers will have to pay for it.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.