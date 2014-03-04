You Can Put Your Face In The Star-Studded Oscar Selfie

You may never be an Oscar winner but you can pose for a selfie like the best of them!

Ellen DeGeneres (with help from Bradley Cooper) posted this A-list selfie to Twitter last night at the Oscars. It swiftly became the most retweeted tweet of all time.

Now it’s your turn.

We first heard about this from Twitter user Michael Schneider. He uploaded his own this morning:

— Michael Schneider (@mschneider) March 3, 2014

Just click this link, and it will direct you to ‘My Best Celebrity Selfie Ever,’ a site that will activate your computer’s camera, allowing you to pose perfectly in the famous Oscar photo.

