Put Your Cash In The Mattress!

Considering we’re still a ways away from the bottom, and the Dow looks like the Great American Scream Machine, some people are questioning the wisdom of keeping their money in stocks.



AP: A financial crisis being described as the worst since the Great Depression has left investors thinking far beyond the realm of whether it’s time to buy or sell.

No matter how close they are to retirement, many are considering getting out of the stock market entirely by shifting to cash or even gold, believing the market is so shaky they’re willing to take the potential tax and inflation erosion they’ll suffer from a quick pullout.

