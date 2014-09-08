PUT IT IN THE BACKYARD: Government Considers Letting Australians Nominate Their Land As A Radioactive Waste Dump

Getty Images.

The Federal Government is considering allowing Australians to volunteer their land for the establishment of a radioactive waste management facility.

The government has flagged it intends to open a nationwide volunteer process, similar to what is currently open to Aboriginal Land Councils in the Northern Territory, under the National Radioactive Waste Management Act.

If nominations are opened, land owners in all states and territories would be able to volunteer their properties for technical consideration.

“A site will only be selected if it can fulfil strict environmental requirements,” minister for industry, Ian Macfarlane said in a statement.

Those interested in having a radioactive facility built out the back have until November 10 to submit a proposal.

Macfarlane said all submissions will be considered before a decision is made to widen to selection criteria.

