Here's The Pussy Riot Video Russia Doesn't Want You To See

Today a court in Russia issued a ban for the video that put Russian punk performance group Pussy Riot in jail earlier this year, AFP reports.



The video is of a February performance of the song “Punk Prayer” in the Cathedral of Christ the saviour in Moscow. The video has now been branded “extremist” and joins a blacklist of 1,500 items. Website that fail to remove the video will be blocked, the BBC reports.

Here’s the video:

A representative of Google in Russia told the BBC they would not make any decision about removing the video until after they receive legal notification.

The court also sought to “restrict access” to the group’s popular LiveJournal blog.

