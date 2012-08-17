MEMBERS OF PUSSY RIOT SENTENCED TO 2 YEARS IN JAIL

The women remained in high spirits and defiant throughout the review of the verdict and sentencing.

Photo: RT

Three members of the Russian feminist punk band Pussy Riot have been found guilty of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” and each sentenced to two years in jail (starting March 15 of this year). The verdict can be appealed in 10 days.



The judge stated that hooliganism can be charged when actions show “open disrespect and defiance against the commonly accepted norms and the tastes of others” and are “undertaken by a group in a conspiracy.”

The judge also said that the “court does not trust the defendants’ testimony” that their actions weren’t driven by hatred because “their yells and chants were taken unambiguously by the victims as a manifestation of their religious hatred.”

Judges list of minor disorders of # pussyriot: stubbornness, speaking their mind, emotionally unstable, over confident, easily manipulated — M.J. Moneymaker (@moneymakermj) August 17, 2012

Witness testimony describing the Pussy Riot February 21 performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the saviour as “aggressive and insulting to believers” was read as the band members listened.

The attorneys for Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich had argued that the protest was not religious but political, designed to call attention to the politics of the Orthodox church in the wake of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s re-election.

Prosecutors asked for three-year jail sentences, arguing that the performance insulted all of Russian Orthodoxy and the women would pose a danger to society if not jailed.

A man who prepares the church for service said that the women were “dressed improperly” and “hopping around” as they shouted “blasphemous words” (e.g. “Mother Mary become a feminist!”), adding that he thinks the band meant to insult believers.

Another worker of the church described a physical struggle that occurred when guards tried to stop the performance, saying the women were “imitating Satanic movements with their hands” and that parishioners “demanded that the blasphemy be stopped.”

A # PussyRiot activist’s dad says he disowned her, said she was in “cult,” that “feminism doesn’t align with Russian principles.” — Marina Galperina (@mfortki) August 17, 2012

One Orthodox parishioner who worked at the cathedral testified that “their actions deeply affected her religious beliefs and insulted them” and another man said that he “suffered moral damage.”

Witnesses keep saying that they did not hear any political slogans during the short performance and the popular video of the performance posted online contained audio that did not occur at the time.

Here is a video of the original performance:

The Guardian reports that the judge summed up the defence’s case like this:

It was a small act but maybe not a very elegant act but they consider that it is the country which is sick. For them, individuals are not important, they consider that education in Russia is still in the Soviet mould. And that there is still cruelty in the country and that prison is a miniature of Russia itself.

Underscoring the tense politics surrounding the case, a Stanford student working as a New York Times intern in Moscow reports that about 100 police outside the court room are arresting protesters (with several resisting):

Photo: Flickr/@ilyamuz

Context – this is the biggest unsanctioned protest under new draconian laws. Protestors face huge fines — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 17, 2012

Opposition coordinator Sergey Udaltsov as well as chessmaster and activist Garry Kasparov – who released a pro-Pussy Riot statement 11 hours before today’s proceedings – have been detained.

Kasparov arrested, bundled into wagon — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 17, 2012

Garry Kasparov detained

Photo: Flickr/obk

Here was the scene outside of the court room (via Радио Свобода/@SvobodaRadio):

Photo: Flickr/ Радио Свобода @SvobodaRadio

People gathered in support of the band all over the world. Here’s outside la Sagrada Família in Barcelona (via @albertmartnez):

Photo: Flickr/@albertmartnez

