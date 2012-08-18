A Pussy Riot Protester Chased By Moscow Police Tried To Escape Into The Turkish Embassy

In a perhaps Assange-inspired incident, a masked supporter of jailed Russian punk group Pussy Riot climbed into the Turkish Embassy in an attempt to escape from Moscow police.



This video, via @Russian_Market, shows the scene.

WATCH:

New York Times Moscow intern Ilya Mouzykantskii‏ has tweeted some details of the escape:

Girl climbs on lamppost dons balaclava, leads chants. Police climb up netting, she runs away toterritory of TURKISH EMBASSY # freepussyriot — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 17, 2012

Becoming very heated. Can Russian police enter territory of Russian Embassy legally? If not they just violated int. protocol — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 17, 2012

Chants: “No to war with Turkey” !!!!! — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 17, 2012

Turkish ambassador chucks riot police out of embassy, gives protester glass of water, tells her that she supports her cause # freepussyriot — Ilya Mouzykantskii (@ilyamuz) August 17, 2012

It’s not entirely clear if the protester has made it out of the embassy without arrest. According to TV Rain the ambassador was “unable” to prevent the protester’s detention.

