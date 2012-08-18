A Pussy Riot Protester Chased By Moscow Police Tried To Escape Into The Turkish Embassy

Adam Taylor

In a perhaps Assange-inspired incident, a masked supporter of jailed Russian punk group Pussy Riot climbed into the Turkish Embassy in an attempt to escape from Moscow police.

This video, via @Russian_Market, shows the scene.

WATCH:

New York Times Moscow intern Ilya Mouzykantskii‏ has tweeted some details of the escape:

It’s not entirely clear if the protester has made it out of the embassy without arrest. According to TV Rain the ambassador was “unable” to prevent the protester’s detention.

